Hannibal-LaGrange University hires new Director of Nursing

Nursing Director
Nursing Director(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) -Hannibal-LaGrange University President, Dr. Robert Matz, announced Dr. Virginia Wolgemuth as the new Director of Nursing for the Craigmiles School of Nursing at HLGU.

“With Dr. Wolgemuth at the head of our nursing program, there has never been a better time to study nursing at Hannibal-LaGrange. She has proven herself as an exceptional nurse educator and leader of nursing programs. We look forward to her taking the Craigmiles School of Nursing to the next level in the months and years ahead,” Matz said.

Wolgemuth started on Aug. 1. One goal she has is to offer new programming to students in the program.

“I would love to have students travel abroad because nurses have the talents and abilities to not only help here, but they need to be aware of cultural implications and what needs to take place with people who are around the world,” Wolgemuth said.

Wolgemuth has worked extensively in the healthcare field as a nurse, professor, assistant dean, professional speaker, community and international speaker, and researcher with many printed publications.

