Hospital Report: August 7, 2023
Deaths:
Elizabeth “Betty” Williamson, of Hannibal, died on August 5 at Beloved Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Patricia Ann Nissen, age 80, of Quincy, died on August 5 surrounded by her family.
Gerald “Jerry” Carolan, age 88, of Quincy, formerly of Greentop, Missouri died on August 5 at the Illinois Veterans Home.
Virginia M. Mulhern, age 95, of Hannibal, died on August 6 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Births:
Ryland Zaugg and Madison Lane of Hermann, Missouri, and Quincy welcomed a boy.
Eric and Katie Wait of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Michael Conolly and Rebekah Mowen of Hardin, Illinois, and Pleasant Hill welcomed a girl.
Tyler and Allie Durst of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Travis and Whitney Hays of LaGrange welcomed a boy.
Logan and Lorrie Harl of Niota, Illinois, welcomed a girl.
Travis and Miranda Kelle of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Mathew and Alexandra Mellon of Payson, Illinois, welcomed a boy.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.