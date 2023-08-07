Hospital Report: August 7, 2023

Deaths:

Elizabeth “Betty” Williamson, of Hannibal, died on August 5 at Beloved Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Patricia Ann Nissen, age 80, of Quincy, died on August 5 surrounded by her family.

Gerald “Jerry” Carolan, age 88, of Quincy, formerly of Greentop, Missouri died on August 5 at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Virginia M. Mulhern, age 95, of Hannibal, died on August 6 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Births:

Ryland Zaugg and Madison Lane of Hermann, Missouri, and Quincy welcomed a boy.

Eric and Katie Wait of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Michael Conolly and Rebekah Mowen of Hardin, Illinois, and Pleasant Hill welcomed a girl.

Tyler and Allie Durst of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Travis and Whitney Hays of LaGrange welcomed a boy.

Logan and Lorrie Harl of Niota, Illinois, welcomed a girl.

Travis and Miranda Kelle of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Mathew and Alexandra Mellon of Payson, Illinois, welcomed a boy.

