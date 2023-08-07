I-72 in Pike County to close for emergency repairs

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 72 in Pike County, Ill., will be closed for emergency repairs on Tuesday.

IDOT said the road will close at 8 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by Wednesday morning.

According to IDOT, a detour will be posted.

No traffic will be allowed on I-72 between the I-172 interchange and the Hull interchange.

Drivers are urged to follow the posted detour and should be prepared for extra travel time.

Click here to view IDOT’s traveler information map.

