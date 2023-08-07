Missouri man sentenced to prison for killing that went unsolved for decades

A Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, nearly four decades after a woman was strangled with her body dumped in the woods
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, nearly four decades after a woman was...
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, nearly four decades after a woman was strangled with her body dumped in the woods.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, nearly four decades after a woman was strangled with her body dumped in the woods.

Kirby R. King, now in his late 60s, pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and felonious restraint in the 1987 death of 22-year-old Karla Jane Delcour. He was sentenced Thursday.

Investigators believe Delcour was killed at a home in the eastern Missouri town of Union on June 21, 1987. Her body was found about four days later near neighboring St. Clair, where she was living. Her wrists and neck were bound by a cord.

King was questioned in 1987 but not charged.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in 2018 and King was arrested in 2019, initially charged with second-degree murder. Investigators have not said what new evidence led to his arrest and conviction.

Most Read

Marcelline, Ill., Storm Damage
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Adams County Friday night
A large part of the tri-states is under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
Severe Threat for Sunday
Aug. 4 flooding
Disaster proclamation declared for Lee County
Three injured after Shelby County crash
Three injured after Shelby County crash
Baring Storm Damage
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Baring, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial...
US judge blocks new Illinois law allowing state to penalize anti-abortion pregnancy centers
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny...
Missouri governor rejects mercy plea from man set to be executed for killing 6-year-old girl
Body found at home of 78-year-old bank robbery suspect after she failed to show up for court
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras...
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500