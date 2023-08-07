One dead after Friday crash in Brown County

One dead after Brown County crash(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police reports a Mount Sterling man is dead following a crash Friday on Ill. 107 in Brown County.

Police said Justin M. Wisdom, 30, of Mount Sterling, was driving northbound at 5:36 p.m. on Ill. 107 at 790 E Street near Elkhorn Township, Ill., in his 2004 white Pontiac sedan, when he lost control of the car which ran off the road, struck a tree, overturned and slid down an embankment.

The report states Wisdom was pronounced dead at the scene.

