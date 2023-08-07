Senator Durbin visits and speaks with local area hospitals

Sen. Durbin speaks with Blessing Management.
Sen. Durbin speaks with Blessing Management.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visited Quincy Monday morning to participate in a roundtable discussion at Blessing Hospital to talk about his “Roadmap to Grow Illinois’ Rural Health Workforce.”

Leader’s within Blessing shared insight with Senator Durbin about what needs to be given attention on the federal level.

They spoke of the shortage of health care professionals within the region, discussing incentives and initiatives that are being done to bring those numbers up to par.

Senator Durbin said after the many years he has represented this area, he understands the importance Blessing Health System holds within the community.

“I know how important this hospital and the medical professionals in this area are not just to Quincy, but to the entire region,” Durbin said. “So the purpose of this meeting was to talk openly about some of the challenges we face and one of the most important is to make sure we continue to bring the medical professionals to this region who will serve the population.”

Senator Durbin also met with leaders at McDonough District Hospital to discuss similar challenges in their area.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

