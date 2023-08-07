Severe risk this Wednesday

By Kyle Eck
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Skies will continue to clear as the evening progresses across the tri-states, and temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s, so it will be a good night to give the A/C a break and open the windows. Tomorrow starts with mainly sunny skies, but a few more clouds roll in through the day, and a stray afternoon or evening thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Wednesday brings the threat for thunderstorms, a few of which could turn severe.

There is a level 1 of 5 threat for severe weather across much of the tri-states, with a level 2...
There is a level 1 of 5 threat for severe weather across much of the tri-states, with a level 2 of 5 threat for the far southern tier.(Gray Stations With Max)

Most of the tri-states is under a level 1 of 5 threat for severe weather, with our far southwestern counties getting in on a level 2 of 5 risk. Our main concerns with Wednesday’s storms are large hail and damaging winds, as well as the risk for localized flash flooding. Heavy rain is also expected with Wednesday’s storms, and a few places can pick up over 1 inch of rain. Temperatures remain near average through the rest of the week, with calmer weather in store heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcelline, Ill., Storm Damage
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Adams County Friday night
A large part of the tri-states is under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
Severe Threat for Sunday
Aug. 4 flooding
Disaster proclamation declared for Lee County
Three injured after Shelby County crash
Three injured after Shelby County crash
Baring Storm Damage
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Baring, Mo.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Mon Morning
Temperatures will struggle to hit 80 in many places Monday, which is about 5-10 degrees cooler...
Cooler and calmer start to the week
Showers will linger into the Monday morning commute, especially east of the Mississippi River.
Unsettled Start to the Work Week
WGEM Evening Weather 08 06 2023