Severe risk this Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Skies will continue to clear as the evening progresses across the tri-states, and temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s, so it will be a good night to give the A/C a break and open the windows. Tomorrow starts with mainly sunny skies, but a few more clouds roll in through the day, and a stray afternoon or evening thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Wednesday brings the threat for thunderstorms, a few of which could turn severe.

There is a level 1 of 5 threat for severe weather across much of the tri-states, with a level 2 of 5 threat for the far southern tier. (Gray Stations With Max)

Most of the tri-states is under a level 1 of 5 threat for severe weather, with our far southwestern counties getting in on a level 2 of 5 risk. Our main concerns with Wednesday’s storms are large hail and damaging winds, as well as the risk for localized flash flooding. Heavy rain is also expected with Wednesday’s storms, and a few places can pick up over 1 inch of rain. Temperatures remain near average through the rest of the week, with calmer weather in store heading into the weekend.

