WGEM appoints new Sports Director

QUINCY (WGEM) - Brendan Reidy was appointed as WGEM’s new sports director and will serve as sports anchor for the evening newscasts alongside Makenzi Henderson, Daniel Winn and Brian Inman.

Most recently, Reidy was the weekend sports anchor and also served as co-host and producer of WGEM SportsCenter. As a graduate of Western Illinois University, he has been recognized with “Best Sports Coverage” awards from Missouri Broadcasters Association and Iowa Broadcast News Association in 2022 and 2023.

Along with Reidy’s promotion, Victoria Bordenga was named WGEM’s weekend sports anchor and will continue covering sports in the Tri-States as a sports multimedia journalist.

Bordenga joined WGEM News as a multimedia journalist in June 2022 after graduating from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

WGEM is also welcoming Steve Looten’s return. Looten is returning to WGEM as a sports multimedia journalist after a 22-year absence. Looten previously worked at WGEM as Sports Director from 1985 to 2001

He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. He also contributed to the station’s award-winning coverage of the Flood of ‘93 by capturing the footage of the West Quincy levee break.

“Brendan has done an outstanding job for WGEM. He works incredibly hard and has earned the respect of his colleagues and the local sports community. He will be a great leader for our sports team as he steps into his new director role. We are very excited to recognize Victoria’s talent and put her into a weekend anchor role. Her storytelling skills remain a valuable asset to the team. The experience, local knowledge, and passion that Steve has always shown for Tri-State sports are welcomed back at WGEM. Steve is a very talented Sports Journalist, and we are thrilled to have him back on the team working with Brendan and Victoria,” said WGEM Vice President and General Manager Ben Van Ness.

