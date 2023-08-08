911 centers see staffing shortages

QUINCY (WGEM) - 911 operations centers provide the necessary information for first responders to come help you when you need it but staffing continues to be a problem.

A recent survey shows half of all call centers in the U.S face staffing issues, including here locally.

The Quincy/Adams County 911 Center Director Jessica Douglas said they currently operate at 70 percent of capacity.

She said they have 11 dispatchers, out of the 16 which they need to be full. She said while that is better than their situation in 2021, when they operated at 50% of operators, they still have holes in schedule and a large number of open shifts daily.

“We’re at 70% of our typical staffing, that extra 30% that’s not currently being staffed,” she said. “Our existing staff is picking up the slack, so they have an already stressful job and now we are adding the stress of an overtime burden on top of it, which could contribute to quicker burnout of our staff.”

Douglas said staffing hasn’t impacted their services. She said they work to try to divide up the work and split the shifts between staff members to minimize the impact

911 dispatcher Kaitlin Prindle said with all the open shifts, she and fellow dispatchers have to fill the shifts, which leads to 16 hour days for some. Prindle said they do try to split the shifts to avoid long days for staff members. She said they have two trainees coming in at the end of the month which should help them.

“It does give us a little bit of hope of not having so many overtime shifts, but it does take nine months to get through the training and it’s not until someone is qualified at the counsel they are training at that they can step up as a trainee and take that overtime,” Prindle said.

Prindle said she hopes the trainees will help them deal with any burnout she and other staff members face, though she hopes they’ll stick through the training.

Prindle said they deal with a high turnover rate, as many people find the job isn’t what they expected to be. She said the type of calls they receive can be unsettling for some people.

Prindle said someone has to do the work in order to provide help to those who need it, and if the job gets intense, she said there’s always co-workers to lean on to help them get through any tough times.

Douglas said they have worked to recruit from high schools, colleges. To be an operator, you just need a high school diploma. You can call 217-228-4572 if you’re interested in learning more about the job.

