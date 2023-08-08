Hannibal Parks & Rec taps Emily Hultgren to lead aquatics program

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Emily Hultgren began a new assignment this week as Aquatics Director/Recreation Supervisor for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, according to a news release from the city.

Hultgren, a 2017 graduate of Hannibal High School, graduated in 2021 from Truman State with a Bachelor of Science degree in health science and a minor in business administration. She attended University of Missouri-Columbia and earned a graduate degree in health administration. Previously she served as administrative intern in the Missouri Psychiatric Center and as an after-school counselor for both the Kirksville YMCA and the University of Missouri-Columbia Adventure Club.

Hultgren worked for the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Aquatic Center as a lifeguard in 2017 and later served as head lifeguard and pool manager.

As aquatics director, she will train at least 30 lifeguards to earn American Red Cross Lifeguard certification which includes lifeguarding skills, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator and first aid implementation. She will also train front desk/concession staff members, along with Parks & Recreation staff and maintenance employees first aid, CPR and AED instruction.

As a recreation supervisor, Hultgren will be in charge of Admiral Coontz Recreation Center schedules and programming. The Recreation Center is the primary location for Parks & Recreation activities as well as other large-scale events in Hannibal.

