Hospital Report: August 8, 2023

Published: Aug. 8, 2023
Deaths:

Kevin G. Nellos, age 67, of Quincy, died on August 4 at the Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Illinois.

Dennis J. Danforth, age 72, of Maywood, Missouri, died on August 5 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Adrienne Hayes, age 79, of Hannibal, died on August 5 in her home.

Isaac Allen Boyd, age 28, of Martinsburg, Missouri, died on August 2.

Linda Jo Scharnhorst, age 76, of Quincy, died on August 5 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Edward R Cramer, age 79, of Palmyra, died on August 6 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home.

Beverly Jean Stephens, age 80, of Quincy, died on August 5 in her home.

Barbara J. Smith, age 79, of Ursa, died on August 5 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Births:

No births to report today.

