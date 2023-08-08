Quincy City Council approves more properties for Fix or Flatten

QUINCY (WGEM) - Aldermen voted to add more properties to the city’s Fix or Flatten program.

Ten properties were approved to be added to Quincy’s Fix or Flatten program.

The program consists of dilapidated Quincy properties officials seek to demolish, repair, enclose or remediate.

It’s all in an effort to beautify and make the most of Quincy’s buildings.

The city’s Inspection and Enforcement Director, Michael Seaver, said the properties approved tonight will be referred to legal tomorrow so the court process can begin.

“First do a title search and find all interested parties, anybody with lien on the property, any heirs that sort of thing then all of them need to receive a 15 day notice under the statute,” Seaver said. “From that point on, then it depends where that goes, if that list is short and they’re able to get service on those individuals then it can move quickly.”

Seaver said some property owners are hard to get a hold of, it could take a while for some of the approved properties to see a day in court.

He said he’d like to see all of these properties through with court process and in the repair or demolition stage within one year.

Also discussed at the Quincy City Council Meeting:

Petition granted to Machinists Local Lodge #822 requesting permission to conduct a raffle and have the bond requirement waived from Aug. 15, 2023 through Nov. 4, 2023. The City Clerk recommends approval of the permit.

Petition sent to planning and development for Full Service Roofing, LLC requesting a Special Permit to allow for the operation of an Automobile Detailing Business (Car Wash) at 106 South 11th Street, zoned D2.

Petition sent to planning and development for City of Quincy requesting to amend City Code Chapter 162 (Zoning) regarding information required on a site plan and to amend City Code Chapter 161 (Subdivisions) regarding drainage easements.

Special Event petition granted from The District requesting permission to hold “Feast in the Heart of Quincy” from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 17, on Jersey Street between 4th and 5th Streets. The applicant requests the closure of Jersey Street, 4th to 5th Streets, from noon to 10 p.m. on the day of the event and that the City provide barricades. The Quincy Police Department has approved liquor ordinances be waived to allow for the consumption and possession of liquor on a public street and permitting open liquor to leave a licensed premises. The applicant has also requested a Live Entertainment/Public Gathering License for live music. The applicant has submitted a Certificate of Liability Insurance, indemnification agreement, and all other documentation required for the event, and approval is recommended by the Department of Utilities & Engineering.

Special Event petition granted from Bob Daly representing WGCA Radio requesting permission to hold the “Moonlight Ride for Hunger” 10-mile and 14-mile bicycle ride from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, beginning and ending at Clat Adams Park. The event does not require the closure of any City streets. The City of Quincy resolutions to the Illinois Department of Transportation and Missouri Department of Transportation for the temporary closure of a lane of traffic on the Bayview and Memorial bridges are on the Aug. 7 City Council agenda for approval. The applicant requests that “No Parking” signs be placed along the west side of 3rd Street between Broadway and Cedar Street prior to the event. The Quincy Police Department has been involved with the planning of the event.

Mayor Mike Troup appointed Officer Richard Peat to serve on the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term ending Aug. 31, 2026.

Adopted resolution Authorizing The City Of Quincy To Enter Into An Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement With The Village Of Golden As Part Of An Application To The Illinois DCEO’S Business Resiliency Grant Program. (Allow for Adams Telephone Co-Operative to be included in the City of Quincy’s application to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Business Resiliency Program.)

Adopted resolution of the quote from Klingner & Associates in the amount of $13,000 for a topographic survey service of College Ave. between 5th and 8th Streets.

Adopted resolution of the quote from Klingner & Associates in the amount of $9,000 for inspection services of bridge and culvert structures within the city.

Adopted resolution of the proposal from R.N.O.W., Inc. of West Allis, WI in the amount of $118,959.33 for the purchase of a Compact Rear-Loader Garbage Truck. Resolution adopted with HERA Property Registry, LLC For The City’s Vacant and Foreclosed Property Registration Program.

Adopted resolution permitting IDOT to temporarily close the left lane of westbound U.S. Route 24, a State Highway in the City of Quincy from the west terminus of State Route 104 to the Missouri State Line from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 for the “Moonlight Ride for Hunger Bicycle Ride.”

Adopted resolution permitting MODOT to temporarily close the left lane of eastbound U.S. Route 24, a State Highway in Marion County from the west end of Memorial Bridge to the Illinois State Line from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 for the “Moonlight Ride for Hunger Bicycle Ride.”

Resolution adopted Allowing Investigation Expenses, up to $25,000 may be spent on the investigation and resolution of the whistleblower complaints.

First presentation of an Ordinance Granting A Special Use Permit For A Planned Development. (To allow for the operation of a hospitality house at 1300 Spruce Street with the following conditions: That the Special Permit for Planned Development is non-transferrable. That the Special Permit for Planned Development shall be null and void if the petitioner is no longer residing in the dwelling at 1300 Spruce St. That the petitioner must provide two off-St. parking stalls. That the shared driveway shared by 1300 Spruce St. and 1306 Spruce St. shall not be blocked for extended periods of time.

First presentation of an ordinance granting a Special Use Permit for a planned development to allow for the ownership of more than one horse at 2102 Melview Road and a contiguous 5-acre property, with the condition that the number of horses shall not exceed five.

Adoption of an ordinance amending The District Map, which is made part of section 162.002 Of The Municipal Code Of The City Of Quincy Of 2015. (4704 Wismann Lane, change from RU1 (Rural) to M1 (Light Industrial).)

First presentation of an ordinance amending The District Map, which is made part of section Section 162.002 Of The Municipal Code Of The City Of Quincy Of 2015. (621 North 36th Street, change from C3 (Planned Commercial) to C2 (Commercial).)

Adoption of an ordinance amending Title VII (Traffic Code) of Chapter 81 (Traffic Schedules) of the Municipal Code of the City of Quincy of 2015. (Add “4-Way Stop” at the intersection of 23rd St. & Van Buren St.)

First presentation of an ordinance amending The 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget. (Increase the General FundBrush/Compost budget by $18,060 for contractual services with Evans Recycling)

