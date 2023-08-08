Storms on Wednesday; Then Getting Warmer

As high pressure slowly moves to the East, conditions will remain mostly calm through the day on Tuesday with the exception of a stray storm or two. Those along the Northern tier (Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock, McDonough counties) have the best chance to see a stray storm on Tuesday. High temperatures will rise a touch higher than Monday, with highs in the low to mid 80′s. This is right on par for average for early August.

Heading into the day on Wednesday, storm chances will increase significantly. Wednesday morning, storms will likely be approaching from the West and could begin to impact the region. More scattered storms could develop later in the afternoon. There is a low end chance for some of these storms to be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and small hail being the main risks. Some areas could see as much as 1-1.5 inches of rain from these storms. High temperatures will struggle to get higher than 80 degrees with widespread rain and cloud cover. Behind the storms, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80′s Thursday and Friday. The end of the week will stay mostly dry, with an isolated storm or two possible overnight Friday.

