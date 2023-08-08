Tornado confirmed in Hancock County from Sunday storms

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities has confirmed that a tornado occurred in Northern Hancock County on Sunday, August 6th.

According to the weather service, the tornado repeatedly lifted and touched back down along a roughly eight-mile track.

The first documented touchdown was around four miles Northeast of Colusa, Illinois around 5:40 p.m.

The last documented touchdown was 2 miles East of La Harpe, Illinois around 6:15 p.m.

The weather service confirmed this tornado based on video evidence provided by a storm chaser.

The video shows a large rotating wall cloud/funnel with periodic connections with the ground. The tornado mainly remained in open fields, with no reported damage.

Since tornadoes are officially rated based on damage, this tornado was assigned a rating of EF-U which stands for unknown.

This storm was just one of several tornado-warned storms that crossed the Tri-States Sunday, with funnel clouds reported in Paloma, Illinois and Brown County. The tornado warning for Hancock County was initially issued at 5:07 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

