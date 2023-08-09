Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 9, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Bennie Kelso

Stanley Elwell

Dalton Lentz

Kaitlyn Hollensteiner

Clint Hoosier

Larry Rings

Bonnie Shult

Rick Hoffman

Lisa Danke

Brenda Friday

Carolyn Campbell

Sandy Poppenhager

Bobby Gound

Terri Echternkamp

Anniversaries

Terry & Darlene Obert

Brian & Sandy Richter

Kirby & Dianna Clark

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.