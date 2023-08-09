Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Brown County crash
One dead after Friday crash in Brown County
WGEM Sports team
WGEM promotes Reidy and Bordenga, welcomes back Looten
Crews fight an attic fire in Quincy.
Fire department finds no definite cause after Quincy fire
Marcelline, Ill., Storm Damage
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Adams County Friday night
The temporary detour is located two miles south of the U.S. 85 and Highway 200 junction. That's...
I-72 in Pike County to close for emergency repairs

Latest News

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds...
College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion
Things like candles, flashlights, fire extinguishers, and certain types of batteries will be...
Shelby County residents vote to deny Proposition Raiders