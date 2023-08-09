Farmers hope rain will salvage corn production

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tri-State farmers wished for rain all summer and they finally got it.

Last week, Adams County farmers said the hot and dry weather conditions were hurting their corn production. One week later, many area farmers said they had several inches of rainfall throughout the week.

Still, farmer Dennis Dempsey said he’s prepared to take a big hit since the drought was not ideal during his yield’s peak pollination.

“It’s going to take time to get into the field and see how bad it is, or how good,” Dempsey said. “We just don’t know.”

Dempsey said this weekend’s rain has been welcomed, but might have come too late.

“I’m sure the rains will help the corn and it will help stop it from aborting kernels,” Dempsey said. “Which, we’ve already lost a lot.”

Like Dempsey, Ryan Meyer’s crops had been thirsty for rain, but the timing was unfortunate.

“Unfortunately it was developing the ear corn when it was hot,” Dempsey said. “And that has affected the ear length. Some of the kernels on the end just did not develop.”

Meyer and Dempsey still have high hopes for how their bean harvests will turn out.

“As we get through August and the first part of September if we stay with a little bit of moisture and not extremely hot the bean yield should hold on to where it’s at,” Meyer said. “If not, increase a little bit.”

“The beans have been waiting for a good drink,” Dempsey said. “And they will continue to fill out pods and make more pods.”

Both farmers said they also lucked out with severe storms that tore through Adams County over the weekend. Neither one had damaged crops from the high winds.

