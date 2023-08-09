Hospital Report: August 9, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:

Kingston Lavoy Richardson, age 11, of Hannibal, died on August 2 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Elizabeth Diane “Betty” Williamson, age 73, of Hannibal, died on August 5 at Beloved Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Edgar Eugene “Gene” Armstrong, age 92, of Kahoka, Missouri, died on August 8 in his home.

Births:

Christopher and Lyndsay Cole of Colchester, Illinois welcomed a boy.

Deamontae Hill and Denesa Smith of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Chad Kellerman and Charly Hollingsworth of Rushville welcomed a girl.

Jeremy and Samantha Waters of Clayton, Illinois welcomed a boy.

