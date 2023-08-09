IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse

QUINCY (WGEM) - The State of Illinois issues a hazard alert to Adams County in response to mold in its courthouse.

That letter arrived Monday following a Department of Labor investigation last month.

The letter comes after Illinois OSHA, also known as the Occupational Safety and Health Act, received complaints about courthouse mold last month.

A state investigator inspected the courthouse on July 5 and issued its findings in the letter.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens and Building and Technology Committee chair Dave Bellis said they aren’t surprised by OSHA’s letter.

“They’re just reaffirming their visit is what they’re doing,” Sheriff Grootens said. “They’re making recommendations that we were already doing. So, we’re not really doing anything different than what they’ve already recommended. In fact, we’re doing more.”

“We knew it was coming,” Bellis said. “A gentleman came and looked around. We told him what we were doing.”

Bellis and Grootens said OSHA ordered the county to close all of the windows to cut down on humidity that could possibly worsen the mold growth.

Now, Bellis said the county is awaiting results from its newly hired industrial hygienist and has gathered bids to install air scrubbers.

The board plans to discuss both at its meeting next week.

“We don’t have anything to hide,” Bellis said. “We welcome them. We’re taking care of the problem. We want happy employees.”

The Adams County board meets again next week at 7 p.m., Aug. 15 in the courthouse.

