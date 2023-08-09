IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse

IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse(WGEM)
By Rajah Maples
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The State of Illinois issues a hazard alert to Adams County in response to mold in its courthouse.

That letter arrived Monday following a Department of Labor investigation last month.

The letter comes after Illinois OSHA, also known as the Occupational Safety and Health Act, received complaints about courthouse mold last month.

A state investigator inspected the courthouse on July 5 and issued its findings in the letter.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens and Building and Technology Committee chair Dave Bellis said they aren’t surprised by OSHA’s letter.

“They’re just reaffirming their visit is what they’re doing,” Sheriff Grootens said. “They’re making recommendations that we were already doing. So, we’re not really doing anything different than what they’ve already recommended. In fact, we’re doing more.”

“We knew it was coming,” Bellis said. “A gentleman came and looked around. We told him what we were doing.”

Bellis and Grootens said OSHA ordered the county to close all of the windows to cut down on humidity that could possibly worsen the mold growth.

Now, Bellis said the county is awaiting results from its newly hired industrial hygienist and has gathered bids to install air scrubbers.

The board plans to discuss both at its meeting next week.

“We don’t have anything to hide,” Bellis said. “We welcome them. We’re taking care of the problem. We want happy employees.”

The Adams County board meets again next week at 7 p.m., Aug. 15 in the courthouse.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Brown County crash
One dead after Friday crash in Brown County
WGEM Sports team
WGEM promotes Reidy and Bordenga, welcomes back Looten
Crews fight an attic fire in Quincy.
Fire department finds no definite cause after Quincy fire
Marcelline, Ill., Storm Damage
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Adams County Friday night
The temporary detour is located two miles south of the U.S. 85 and Highway 200 junction. That's...
I-72 in Pike County to close for emergency repairs

Latest News

Things like candles, flashlights, fire extinguishers, and certain types of batteries will be...
Shelby County residents vote to deny Proposition Raiders
In the past year there have been 13 deadly crashes in Lee County.
Speeding cameras coming to Lee County this fall
In the next few months, police won’t be the only thing watching watching for speeders.
Speeding cameras coming to Lee County this fall
Corn production
Farmers hope rain will salvage corn production