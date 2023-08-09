Knights of Columbus Barbecue returning to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -This weekend ushers back an 80-year-old tradition in Quincy.

The Knights of Columbus Barbecue runs this Friday night through Sunday and is filled with good food, drinks and entertainment.

Organizers added new events this year such as a kid’s eating contest and a face freckle counting contest.

Grand Knight Tom Maas says this is the largest fundraiser for them out of the year.

“This has always been our biggest fundraiser until we started that raffle which you know, when people hear about that, it was over a two-year period that we raised that money. It wasn’t in one weekend or six months.” said Maas, “So, we have this every year to take care of our monthly charity.”

Maas says due to the rain this week and the status of the grounds, they will be utilizing Quincy Senior High for shuttle parking.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.