Locally Heavy Rain Possible Wednesday

Alert: Patchy dense fog is possible Wednesday morning across Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock, and McDonough Counties through around 6-8AM, especially in rural areas.

Unsettled weather is returning once more to the Tri-States as an area of low pressure slides just South of the region. Through the morning hours a storm complex will approach from Western Missouri, bringing the potential for locally heavy rain and gusty winds. There is a low end threat that those gusty winds could approach severe criteria (60mph). By early afternoon, there should be some dry time mixed in although the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms remains through the day. With the excess cloud cover and rain chances, high temperatures will be held down into the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees.

Overnight the rain chances will gradually end from West to East, leaving the region with clearing skies. Patchy fog could develop overnight and into Thursday morning. Thursday will feature more sunshine with highs back in the mid 80′s and feel like temperatures in the upper 80′s. Friday looks to be one of the best pool days of the week with highs nearing 90 degrees and the humidity making it feel even warmer. More storms are possible overnight Friday night, and again on Sunday as temps stay in the mid to upper 80′s through the weekend.

