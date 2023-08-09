NEMO residents vote ‘no’ on Lewis County C-1 Prop K.I.D.S.

(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) – Residents in Lewis, Knox, Shelby and Marion counties voted no Tuesday on Proposition K.I.D.S. for the Lewis County C-1 School District in a special election.

This proposition would have permitted an increase from the operating tax levy by $.39 to $4.7219 for Lewis County. The current tax levy is $4.3319.

According to the district, the increase would have provided money to complete needed repairs and improvements to existing school facilities in the district and meet additional operating needs.

Below is how each county voted:

  • Lewis County: 118 votes yes, 813 votes no
  • Knox County: 0 votes
  • Shelby County: 0 votes yes, 4 votes no
  • Marion County: 6 votes yes, 23 votes no

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Brown County crash
One dead after Friday crash in Brown County
WGEM Sports team
WGEM promotes Reidy and Bordenga, welcomes back Looten
Crews fight an attic fire in Quincy.
Fire department finds no definite cause after Quincy fire
Marcelline, Ill., Storm Damage
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Adams County Friday night
The temporary detour is located two miles south of the U.S. 85 and Highway 200 junction. That's...
I-72 in Pike County to close for emergency repairs

Latest News

qnd
Trips To Training Camp: Quincy Notre Dame Raiders
Trips To Training Camp: Unity-Payson Mustangs
Trips To Training Camp: Unity-Payson Mustangs
No decision made at Canton special session on future of the police department
No decision made on Canton PD future at special forum
The board of aldermen called a special session to discuss the future of their police department.
No decision made at Canton special session on future of the police department
Illinois' OSHA has issued a hazard alert to Adams County in response to mold in its courthouse.
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse