NEMO residents vote ‘no’ on Lewis County C-1 Prop K.I.D.S.

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) – Residents in Lewis, Knox, Shelby and Marion counties voted no Tuesday on Proposition K.I.D.S. for the Lewis County C-1 School District in a special election.

This proposition would have permitted an increase from the operating tax levy by $.39 to $4.7219 for Lewis County. The current tax levy is $4.3319.

According to the district, the increase would have provided money to complete needed repairs and improvements to existing school facilities in the district and meet additional operating needs.

Below is how each county voted:

Lewis County: 118 votes yes, 813 votes no

Knox County: 0 votes

Shelby County: 0 votes yes, 4 votes no

Marion County: 6 votes yes, 23 votes no

