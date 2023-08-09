New START program to begin in Hannibal schools

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the start of the school year still a couple weeks away, a local school prepares a program to teach students how to be safe, and make smart decisions.

The Hannibal School District will debut the START Program for sixth graders with assistance from the Hannibal Police Department.

It’s similar to the well known DARE program, with some key differences.

START stands for Substance, Tobacco, Alcohol, Resistance Training. The program began at the St. Charles Police Department but those with the Hannibal Police Department heard about it and reached out to them to get more information to implement it in Hannibal. HPD school resource officers have received program-specific training. Lieutenant Alex Grote said the material is more modern than DARE.

“Essentially it doesn’t only cover alcohol and substance abuse training,” he said. “It also covers some of the dangers of online bullying, your electronic profile and what you’re putting out on social media and things like that and ways to do it in a safe manner.”

Grote said the flexibility of the new program allows them to adapt and readjust the material every year, to help address any new advances in the online world.

Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr said sixth grade is an important time for students to learn these lessons.

“That’s where students start having a lot of independence, whether it’s with different clubs and activities, whether it’s with friendships, whether it’s with just being able to travel between classes but cell phones, friendships, all of those things, those dynamics change when you get to a middle school and really putting supports in place for our students, hopefully will be a wise decision and something that will help them,” Karr said.

She said during this time, a lot more students have phones and tend to be online more. The topics include cyber tips to keep them safe. Karr said some of the other topics students will cover include drugs, alcohol, bullying, positive relationships, and friendships

She said the program will teach them how to be responsible but also to understand consequences of any actions, as well as alternatives to help stay on a better path.

