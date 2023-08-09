No decision made on Canton PD future at special forum

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - It was standing room only in the Canton, Missouri City Council chamber Tuesday evening.

The board of aldermen called a special session to discuss the future of their police department.

This all comes after last Thursday’s announcement from the Lewis County Sheriff and Prosecutor said the department had been under investigation by his office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more than a year.

The investigation found that evidence had been tampered with, or discovered missing from the city’s evidence locker--including money, and illegal drugs like methamphetamines, fentanyl, hydrocodone and methadone.

Residents like Terry Sweet questioned, “Why does this keep happening here in Canton?”

Sweet was not alone with his frustrations. About 100 people filled the council chamber with all kinds of opinions about the past.

Former mayor Terry Fretwell said, “The first thing is, they need to hire a competent police chief, I hired two and fired both of them.”

Fretwell was one of about a dozen people who addressed the council.

The meeting was supposed to give the council some direction on how to proceed.

They can either maintain their own police department with the budgeted $425,000, or pay the county to provide protection.

We asked the the mayor pro tem, Sharon Upchurch, what residents can expect at the next meeting; do they want to keep their department, or not?

“I think I heard that, I think that’s what I heard” Upchurch said, about keeping the city’s own department.

The majority of those who spoke, like former police officer Don Ciebert made it clear, they don’t want to rely on the county.

“I want my community and myself to be safe, I don’t want to worry, if I’m out of town, what’s happening to my family,” Ciebert said.

Sweet added, “We need a police force here, we’ve got to have our own police force in a town this size, especially with Culver Stockton here.”

The council did not make any decisions on the department’s future.

The next council meeting in Canton is Aug. 21.

