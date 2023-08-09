Shelby County residents vote to deny Proposition Raiders

By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Voters in Shelby County denied Proposition Raiders in Tuesday’s special election.

The proposition would have permitted a tax levy increase for the North Shelby School District. The current tax levy rate is $3.9019 and would have increased by $1.4500 to $5.3519.

The increase would have allowed the district to attract and retain quality certified and support staff, maintain facilities and meet additional operating costs.

