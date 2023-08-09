Speeding cameras coming to Lee County this fall

LEE COUNTY, Co. (WGEM) - In the next few months, police won’t be the only thing watching watching for speeders. After more than a year of working towards getting speeder cameras, Lee County Sheriff Stacey Weber said they’ll likely be in place in the next month.

In a study, county officials learned that of the 6,000 drivers using Highway 27, more than half were speeding, some of which traveling 20 mph more than the speed limit of 65 mph.

“This area of our county has gotten to where it’s prolific,” Weber said.

Cameras will be placed at different locations along Highway 27, including locations at 320th Street and J40 and the Primrose Road turnoff at 200th Street.

Weber said the penalties for speeding start at around $100 and could go up to $400 depending on the severity. While the county will gain revenue from each violation, Weber said that isn’t the goal of the cameras.

Instead, it’s to help slim down the number of crashes. In the past year he said there have been 13 fatal crashes in the county.

“We’re not adding to our staff with this money, we’re not giving bonuses out, nothing like that,” Weber said.

Portions of the revenue will go to the county’s attorney’s office, the auditors office and to the camera company Sitestream. The cameras are coming at no cost to the county because the company receives a percentage from those penalties.

In Keokuk, city officials are following suit but with a specific focus only on school zones.

This spring, another speed study found certain schools had “excessive speeder,” or when drivers travel at least 10 mph over the 25 mph speed limit. Keokuk City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said cameras will be installed at Hawthorne and Torrance schools.

The original plan was to have the cameras in place before the school year starts, but O’Donnell isn’t so sure that will happen.

“There’s a lead time on it and of course with supply chain and everything else, so we still want to get them in this fall and get them operating,” O’Donnell said.

For those cameras, penalties start at $75 and can reach up to $300.

“They [Blue Line Solutions] gave us a revenue estimate and it’s less than $20,000 a year, but they said that what they’ve seen in other places where they put them in school zones, people get used to the cameras and the number of tickets issued declines which means the revenue declines,” O’Donnell said.

There are ways to appeal a citation.

Within 30 days of the date appearing at the top of the notice, the vehicle owner can submit a written challenge.

Weber said the cameras will be up to code as will the signage required by law once they’re in place.

“The apps on your phone that tell you where there’s speed traps will know that there’s these things in place,” Weber said.

