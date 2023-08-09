Target store in Quincy now open to public for soft launch

Quincy Target
Quincy Target(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Aug. 9, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Residents waiting in anticipation of the grand opening of Target in Quincy will be excited to know the store is open to public.

Store Director Heather Risenhoover confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Quincy’s Target is now open to the public, as a chance for her staff to get a feel for their customer base.

Risenhoover said she’s happy with her team and the store is fully staffed with more than 100 employees.

However, Target employees are still preparing for what they expect will be a packed house on Sunday, Aug. 13, for their grand opening.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

City officials are also exciting for the opening of Target in Quincy and expect the store to generate millions of tax dollars in the city.

City leaders said the incentive program designed for Target aims to help the developer help the city.

Back in 2020, city officials said they worked out a deal with the big box store’s developer, to split the store’s sales tax 50-50 until both sides collect $1 million.

After that all sales tax will go directly to the city, until the store generates more than $50 million in a year.

The taxes on the revenue beyond that would go to the developer.

“So if every year it’s a $50 million store, there’s no additional incentive for the developer,” said Assistant Planning Director Jason Parrott. “But if it’s a $60, $70, $80 million a year store, that’s where the developer would receive that extra incentive.”

Planning and Development officials said the incentives will expire after 10 years.

