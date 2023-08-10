Culver-Stockton and Hannibal Regional partner for nursing program

QUINCY (WGEM) - As local hospitals struggle with a nursing shortage, nursing programs at local colleges offer one way to get people into the field.

Culver-Stockton College and Hannibal Regional Healthcare System have partnered to collaborate on a future nursing program.

Culver-Stockton president Dr. Lauren Schellenberger said they wanted to partner with Hannibal Regional Healthcare to see if they could help alleviate the area’s nursing shortage.

She said they currently have a traditional BSN program with Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She said the partnership with Hannibal Regional presents an opportunity to further help fill the shortage of medical staff in Northeast Missouri.

“We will be exploring a number of different options for a new program or programs with Hannibal Regional, that maybe something different than our traditional BSM program,” she said. “We don’t know what that may look like just yet.”

She said right now, they continue to search for someone to lead the program and then develop the curriculum, which includes content and how to present the material.

The future nursing course has those with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System excited.

President/CEO Todd Ahrens said currently they face a shortage of nurses at their hospitals. He said they do hire traveling nurses but hopes the partnership with Culver-Stockton College helps bolster their ranks.

“Our hope is anytime we have students in here to do their clinical work at the healthcare system, we hope that they then get a good feel for how things are here, so that maybe after they’ve completed their education they can then come here and work as nurses,” Ahrens said.

He said programs like these, and as well as their own residency program allow them attract potential hires to the area. He said their role in the partnership will have people do their clinical at their hospitals, but they will work more with the college when they develop their curriculum.

Ahrens said a lack of staff could mean they wouldn’t be able to take in as many patients and be forced to send them to another hospital if the shortage got worse.

