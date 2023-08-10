First Alert for Thursday and Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dense fog has developed over parts of the tri-states overnight and the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire area through 9am Thursday. Once the fog lifts mid-to-late Thursday morning, partly cloudy skies will ensue and daytime highs will be seasonable in the middle 80s.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am, so give yourself extra time when heading off to work today. (Gray Stations With Max)

On Friday, there is a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Through Friday afternoon, skies partially clear, allowing for temperatures to jump near 90 across the region. The main threat for severe weather doesn’t come until evening and overnight heading into Saturday. The tri-states is divided between a level 1 of 5 and level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Our main concerns with Friday evening’s storms are large hail, damaging winds, and localized flash flooding.

The tri-states is under a level 1 of 5 and a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather Friday evening and overnight. (Gray Stations With Max)

There is another chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday, a few of which could turn severe. The start of next work week kicks-off with clearing skies and seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

