Hannibal Board of Public Works issues boil order for E. Coli contamination

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Officials with the Hannibal Board of Public Works said in a press release that a routine sample test of the municipal water system, conducted on Wednesday, revealed that one of the eight samples exceeded the maximum containment level for E. Coli for the month of August 2023.

For safety and precautionary measures, the Hannibal Board of Public Works issued a water boil order for all residents until further notice.

A press release stated additional sampling was performed on Thursday, but results are still pending.

Officials said the Marion County Health Department and Hannibal Regional Hospital have been contacted to let them know about the boil order.

Click here for details of the notice of violation from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.