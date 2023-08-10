Hannibal Board of Public Works issues boil order for E. Coli contamination

Officials said a routine sample test of the municipal water system revealed that one of the...
Officials said a routine sample test of the municipal water system revealed that one of the eight samples exceeded the maximum containment level for E. Coli for the month of August 2023.(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Officials with the Hannibal Board of Public Works said in a press release that a routine sample test of the municipal water system, conducted on Wednesday, revealed that one of the eight samples exceeded the maximum containment level for E. Coli for the month of August 2023.

For safety and precautionary measures, the Hannibal Board of Public Works issued a water boil order for all residents until further notice.

A press release stated additional sampling was performed on Thursday, but results are still pending.

Officials said the Marion County Health Department and Hannibal Regional Hospital have been contacted to let them know about the boil order.

Click here for details of the notice of violation from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Target
Target store in Quincy now open to public for soft launch
In the past year there have been 13 deadly crashes in Lee County.
Speeding cameras coming to Lee County this fall
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
No decision made at Canton special session on future of the police department
No decision made on Canton PD future at special forum
Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing

Latest News

Director Richard Young said they’re about one month away from breaking ground on the new...
Progress underway for new Brown County Public Library
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing