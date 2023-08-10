Lewis County C-1 Schools respond to failed proposition

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s back to the drawing board for a Northeast Missouri school district wanting to address aging infrastructure.

Voters in the Lewis County C-1 school district said no to Proposition K.I.D.S. during Tuesday’s election.

School board president Robert Reed Miller has served on the Lewis County C-1 school district for more than 30 years.

He described Tuesday’s election results as “disappointing.”

“But I guess not surprised,” Miller said. “I think we had a little lack of information out there. Some misinformation. And there was a lot more voter turnout than I thought there would be.”

The district was asking for a 39-cent increase in its operating tax levy for the next 19 years.

Unofficial election totals reveal the proposition losing 813-118.

“The timeline in the time of year we ran this, it was hard to get the word out,” Superintendent John French said. “I just don’t think we did a very good job of maybe getting the communication out to taxpayers and stuff.”

The school board voted in May to place the measure on the Aug. 8 ballot. Money generated would’ve been used to pay for various school improvements at both Highland Elementary and High Schools.

“We’ve got a lot of repairs from some old buildings and outdated equipment that needs to be replaced,” French said. “They’re actually costing the taxpayers more by the continual repairs and replacements we’re having to do.”

Both Miller and French said the school board hasn’t yet decided what’s next but have this request for taxpayers.

“I would just encourage anyone that may have heard some information that they’re thinking sounds odd or they don’t support that, to reach out to try to find the facts and become part of the process as we’re going through this,” French said. “Because, again, we do want to listen to everybody.”

Even though Prop K.I.D.S. failed, Lewis County’s superintendent and school board president say they still need funds to address needed repairs and safety concerns.

Administrators said they plan to come up with a different plan the community can support in the future.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.