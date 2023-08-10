Local doctor reacts to new postpartum depression drug

By Josef Lawler
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Postpartum depression can happen very quickly and takes some new mothers by surprise, but a new medication could combat the symptoms.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Zuranolone, the first oral medication indicated to treat postpartum depression in adults.

About 8% of mothers fall victim to postpartum depression.

The treatment prior to Zuranolone involved an IV infusion that needed to be given over the course of 60 hours.

Local doctors said this new drug is a game changer.

“Zuranolone is given as a one time daily dose by mouth,” said OB/GYN Dr. Brett McGowan. “So, quite a bit more convenient for patients, little bit easier to prescribe and shows a lot of promise in treating this patient population.”

There were no major side effects presented in the trial other than dizziness and headaches.

