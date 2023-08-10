Officials: 2 women forced 7-year-old to ingest THC gummy, smoke from vape pen

Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to...
Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to ingest THC-infused products.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Two women in Georgia are accused of forcing a 7-year-old to ingest THC, according to officials.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Raquel Price and Nicole Rinker gave THC gummies to a 7-year-old girl and made her smoke from a THC-infused vape pen at their home in Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office said investigators learned the girl told the women she did not want to do it and didn’t like how it made her feel. They added that she said it felt like her throat was closing up.

According to an affidavit obtained by WANF, the child was placed under “excessive mental and physical stress” as a result.

Price and Rinker were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children, reckless conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were also charged with possession of a controlled substance and pills not in their original container after police discovered what they suspect may be methamphetamine at their home.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Target
Target store in Quincy now open to public for soft launch
In the past year there have been 13 deadly crashes in Lee County.
Speeding cameras coming to Lee County this fall
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
No decision made at Canton special session on future of the police department
No decision made on Canton PD future at special forum
Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing

Latest News

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
Biden asks Congress for more than $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund
Chair of the Federal Election Commission Dara Lindenbaum, center, listens during a Federal...
Federal Election Commission moves toward potentially regulating AI deepfakes in campaign ads
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region