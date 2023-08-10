Progress underway for new Brown County Public Library

Director Richard Young said they’re about one month away from breaking ground on the new...
Director Richard Young said they’re about one month away from breaking ground on the new location at 106 S Cross St.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A new and improved tri-state library is taking shape.

The new Brown County Public Library started as an idea roughly three years ago. Library officials said it’s slowly becoming a reality.

Director Richard Young said they’re about one month away from breaking ground on the new location at 106 S Cross St. He said they’re currently in the process of choosing a contractor for the $5.4 million project.

“We’ve been working the last few months with our architect,” Young said. “And we’ve made some redesign changes. But, we have not lost any of the program space and the original space we created for the new library.”

Young said the space will feature a large community room, study rooms, and updated technology.

“The library will be approximately 10,000 square feet,” Young said. “And will be three times the size of our current building.”

Marcia Shanty said she’s at the library every day, sometimes twice.

“I come to do crafts here,” Shanty said. “It’s fun.”

Shanty said she couldn’t be more excited for the new library.

“That’ll be awesome,” Shanty said.

Young said they were able to pull together the $5.4 million dollars with the help of donors and a state grant.

“We started with an original anonymous donation of $2 million,” Young said. “And raised money from individuals and families.”

Young said the aim is to have the new library up and running by Summer 2024.

He said there is no decision yet on what they plan to do with the old building on Main.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Target
Target store in Quincy now open to public for soft launch
In the past year there have been 13 deadly crashes in Lee County.
Speeding cameras coming to Lee County this fall
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
No decision made at Canton special session on future of the police department
No decision made on Canton PD future at special forum
Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing

Latest News

Officials said a routine sample test of the municipal water system revealed that one of the...
Hannibal Board of Public Works issues boil order for E. Coli contamination
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing