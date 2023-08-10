Progress underway for new Brown County Public Library

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A new and improved tri-state library is taking shape.

The new Brown County Public Library started as an idea roughly three years ago. Library officials said it’s slowly becoming a reality.

Director Richard Young said they’re about one month away from breaking ground on the new location at 106 S Cross St. He said they’re currently in the process of choosing a contractor for the $5.4 million project.

“We’ve been working the last few months with our architect,” Young said. “And we’ve made some redesign changes. But, we have not lost any of the program space and the original space we created for the new library.”

Young said the space will feature a large community room, study rooms, and updated technology.

“The library will be approximately 10,000 square feet,” Young said. “And will be three times the size of our current building.”

Marcia Shanty said she’s at the library every day, sometimes twice.

“I come to do crafts here,” Shanty said. “It’s fun.”

Shanty said she couldn’t be more excited for the new library.

“That’ll be awesome,” Shanty said.

Young said they were able to pull together the $5.4 million dollars with the help of donors and a state grant.

“We started with an original anonymous donation of $2 million,” Young said. “And raised money from individuals and families.”

Young said the aim is to have the new library up and running by Summer 2024.

He said there is no decision yet on what they plan to do with the old building on Main.

