Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing

Natasha McBride
Natasha McBride(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Members of the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office will address news outlets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding the plea deal for Natasha McBride.

That deal was announced July 24 just before a bench trial was set to begin.

In 2020, McBride killed 54-year-old Jenniffer Hendricks, of Rushville, and her three grandsons, Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months, and injured Stephen Hendricks, 61, in a crash at Fourth and Broadway in Quincy.

Charging documents claim McBride was under the influence of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis when she ran a red light Aug. 14 at the intersection. Quincy Police say McBride admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.

McBride previously pleaded not guilty to all charges, and her attorneys said they would have an insanity defense. McBride is still being held at the Adams County Jail with a $5 million bond.

WGEM will stream the conference on Facebook and our website. The sentencing will not be streamed.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Target
Target store in Quincy now open to public for soft launch
In the past year there have been 13 deadly crashes in Lee County.
Speeding cameras coming to Lee County this fall
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
IL OSHA issues hazard alert to Adams County courthouse
No decision made at Canton special session on future of the police department
No decision made on Canton PD future at special forum
A Flood Watch is in Effect Until 12 AM Thursday for Schuyler and Scott counties IL.
Rainfall Diminishing Overnight; Patchy Dense Fog Possible Thru THUR AM

Latest News

Culver-Stockton and Hannibal Regional Healthcare System partner for future nursing program
Culver-Stockton and Hannibal Regional partner for nursing program
Residents waiting in anticipation of the grand opening of Target in Quincy, will be excited to...
Target store in Quincy now open to public for soft launch
School bus parked in front of the Lewis County C-1 School District office.
Lewis County C-1 Schools respond to failed proposition
Voters in the Lewis County c-1 school district said no to Proposition K.I.D.S. during Tuesday’s...
Lewis County C-1 Schools respond to failed proposition