Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing

QUINCY (WGEM) - Members of the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office will address news outlets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding the plea deal for Natasha McBride.

That deal was announced July 24 just before a bench trial was set to begin.

In 2020, McBride killed 54-year-old Jenniffer Hendricks, of Rushville, and her three grandsons, Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months, and injured Stephen Hendricks, 61, in a crash at Fourth and Broadway in Quincy.

Charging documents claim McBride was under the influence of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis when she ran a red light Aug. 14 at the intersection. Quincy Police say McBride admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.

McBride previously pleaded not guilty to all charges, and her attorneys said they would have an insanity defense. McBride is still being held at the Adams County Jail with a $5 million bond.

WGEM will stream the conference on Facebook and our website. The sentencing will not be streamed.

