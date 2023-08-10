Quincy Park Board approved rail fixture repairs

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rail fixtures at Quincy’s Clat Adams Park will be seeing repairs after the Quincy Park Board met Wednesday night.

According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, contractors doing sidewalk work found metal rail fixtures at the north end of the park had rusted completely, likely due to liquid salt runoff from Bayview Bridge.

Matt Higley, director of parks, said the replacement railing will be surface mounted on the new sidewalks, which will allow for easier inspection for damage and will allow maintenance crews to update paintwork as needed to protect against corrosion in the future.

The board approved $20,000 to replace these railings.

