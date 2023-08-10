Shuckfest sees hundreds of West Point residents shucking 17 tons of corn

WEST POINT, Ia. (WGEM) - The end of summer means it’s festival and sweet corn season for Lee County residents.

The people of West Point, Iowa have been busy preparing for the 70th annual Sweet Corn Festival.

On Wednesday afternoon, more than 200 volunteers gathered to shuck sweet corn for the pre-festival tradition of Shuckfest.

With carnival rides and vendor booths to finish setting up in the town square and thousands of ears of corn to prepare, officials said they take all the help they can get when this time of year rolls around.

This year’s Sweet Corn Festival will be the 70th year of the event for the city.

Resident Dave Pranger said he’s been to every festival and is back for this year’s Shuckfest to help shuck corn for the weekend.

“I’ve been general chairman, sweet corn chairman, if there’s other chairmans, I was probably a part of that as well,” Pranger said.

After serving on the Sweet Corn Festival committee for years, he now gets to enjoy the event without the stress of running the festival.

Pranger is one volunteer out of hundreds who are spending their time shucking 17 tons of sweet corn, and he said it doesn’t take much convincing to get enough helping hands each Shuckfest.

“Look around, they publicize it promote it, they say it’s a good time,” Pranger said.

Chairman Avery Bennett said coming together and helping one another is just the West Point way.

He said the Sweet Corn Festival is set up to be run by residents, for residents.

“Everybody pitches in and does their job and they even ask hey where else can I help out and I mean we got kids from 13 years old they’re just wanting to help move stuff around,” Bennett said. “That’s how you spark the fire here and you know 10 years later they’re on the committee, enjoying it themselves.”

The community help doesn’t stop at shucking corn.

Bennet said festival goers are still able to get free sweet corn after 70 years because of community donations that grow each year.

“You know we got Merschman seeds, Merschman fertilizer, Agrineed, Sonny’s up there on the square and all the local taverns up there on the square and even just construction companies,” Bennett said. “They pitch in because they want their kids to witness this joy they experience as a young individual and they want it to stay.”

In total, Bennet said volunteers have shucked about 23,000 ears of corn in preparation for the festival.

That takes all the volunteers about three hours to complete.

West Point’s sweet corn festival kicks off Thursday evening.

Click here to view a full schedule of events.

