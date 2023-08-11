California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.(Source: Anaheim Police Department/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge accused of killing his wife texted his court clerk and bailiff afterward to say he had shot her, prosecutors said Friday as they charged him with murder and sought new bail conditions.

A court filing from prosecutors says Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson texted: “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”

Prosecutors also say that 47 weapons and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered during a search of his home. A rifle registered in his name is not accounted for, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

The shooting happened after Ferguson and his wife, Sheryl Ferguson, were arguing at a restaurant on Aug. 3, prosecutors said in their court filing. They continued arguing after returning to their home in the upscale neighborhood of Anaheim Hills. The court document says the wife said something to the effect of “why don’t you point a real gun at me?” and he pulled a pistol from his ankle holster and shot her in the chest.

The document says their adult son called 911 and said his father had been drinking too much and shot his mom. Jeffrey Ferguson also called 911 to vaguely report the shooting.

Ferguson, 72, was arrested last week. He was released a day later on $1 million bail.

Prosecutors want Ferguson to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor.

Ferguson’s attorneys, Paul Meyer and John Barnett, issued a brief statement and declined to answer questions. “This is a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family. It was an accident and nothing more,” they said.

Ferguson has been a judge since 2015. He handles criminal cases in the Orange County city of Fullerton.

He started his legal career in the Orange County district attorney’s office in 1983 and went on to work narcotics cases, for which he won various awards. He served as president of the North Orange County Bar Association from 2012 to 2014

In 2017, Ferguson was admonished by the Commission on Judicial Performance for posting a statement on Facebook about a judicial candidate “with knowing or reckless disregard for the truth of the statement” and for being Facebook friends with attorneys appearing before him in court, according to a copy of the agency’s findings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Officials said a routine sample test of the municipal water system revealed that one of the...
Hannibal Board of Public Works issues boil order for E. Coli contamination
brock
Jirehl Brock charged in Iowa State gambling probe
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
Raul Meza Jr., 62, has been indicted on two new murder charges.
Child murderer run out of towns in 1990s faces new charges in 2 Texas killings
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe