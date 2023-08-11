Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 11, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jozie Curry
Debra Green
Laurie Stark
Kynley Sapp
Cora Beth James
Nyla Miller
James Palmer
Savannah Britton
Nathen Anderson
Larry Lay
Melissa Mabie
Jerry Johnson
Hazel Ash
Helen Broadhead
Thomas Peter
Anna Walton
John Knuppe
Glen Allen Westlake
Jane Briney Miller
Brock Bollinger
Susan Wear
Nora Renoud
Trevor Garner
Diane Lay
Lana Drebes
Kim Hicks
Anniversaries
David & Patsy Cooley
Jim & Becky Reneau
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.