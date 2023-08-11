Bliefnick receives three life sentences
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Timothy Bliefnick was sentenced to three life sentences Friday by Adams County Judge Robert Adrian for shooting and killing his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick.
Bliefnick was found guilty on May 31 on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.
During the sentencing hearing, friends and family members of Rebecca Bliefnick pleaded to Adrian to sentence Bliefnick to life in prison.
