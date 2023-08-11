Concerns arise for Hannibal boil order

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal is under a boil order due to a positive water test for E. Coli that Hannibal Public works received on Thursday. They warn all city residents to refrain from drinking or consuming tap water until further notice.

On Friday, volunteers at the NEMO Humane Society were taking in gallons of water bottles from community donors since they can’t give the animals tap water.

The shelter’s board president Carrie Fogle said they’re good on water through the weekend. But fear they might run out if the boil order lasts longer than that.

“We have a kitchen, but we don’t have a stove,” Fogle said. “And to try and provide for over 100 animals and boiling enough water would be extremely difficult.”

Fogle wants to remind area pet owners to be mindful.

“That includes all of your outside animals,” Fogle said. “Your inside animals, cats, dogs, whomever you’re giving that to. Even if it’s your smaller animals like ferrets, bunnies, or whatever. We should all be drinking bottled water at this point.”

Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce officials said this boil order is an inconvenience for a city dependent on service and entertainment. Especially on a hot summer weekend.

“It can affect your coffee shops, things like that,” said HACC’s executive director McKenzie Disselhorst. “Really the majority of their business involves something made with water.”

Disselhorst said it’s a good time for those shop owners to think ahead.

“Whether that’s how they adjust or even checking their business insurances,” Disselhorst said. “A lot of them will have coverage for interruptions like this.”

Officials at Hannibal Public Works said it’s safe to consume the water as long as you boil it.

“For showering and bathing, you do not need to boil your water prior to that,” said HBPW customer and community relations director Erica Mitchell. “Any kind of consumption like cooking, the water needs to be boiled prior to that.”

Mitchell said a boil order at this magnitude comes as a shock.

“This has never happened before,” Mitchell said. “We’ve had boil orders in the past for different reasons, be it a water main or what have you.”

Mitchell said they now must run two negative tests until the water is safe. Sunday is the earliest possible timeframe for that.

