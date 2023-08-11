First Alert for severe risk Friday

By Kyle Eck
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After storms exit the region Friday morning, skies will become partly cloudy to mainly sunny and temperatures will top-out near 90 degrees. This will allow for instability to build in the atmosphere and a few thunderstorms could develop around the evening commute. The main threat for severe weather will begin once the sun goes down. Tonight’s severe weather potential is why we have First Alert in effect today.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will roll through the region once the sun goes down Friday night.
Strong and potentially powerful thunderstorms will impact the area after sunset and continue through the overnight. Our main concerns with tonight’s severe thunderstorm potential are damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado. With that said, it is very important to stay weather aware and tune-in to WGEM for any severe weather updates.

There is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather across the tri-states this evening and overnight.
For Saturday, we see a break in the active weather pattern. Conditions will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday brings the chance for scattered thunderstorms back into the picture, but the severe threat Sunday looks minimal. High pressure settles into the region through the first-half of next work week and we see abundant sunshine. Temperatures will also scale back into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, and there is a chance overnight lows could dip into the 50s early next week.

