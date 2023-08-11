Four arrested following drug search warrant in Hannibal

Greenlee, Minor
Greenlee, Minor(Hannibal Police Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Four people were arrested Thursday following a search warrant in the 1400 block of N. Fairview St. for the use and sale of drugs, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

According to a news release, the Hannibal Police Special Response Team seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, items to traffic fentanyl and drug paraphernalia with the search warrant.

Police reported six people were taken into custody on various charges, but two were released without charges.

According to police, Adam C. Greenlee, 26, of St. Louis, was charged with trafficking fentanyl. His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Kelli D. Minor, 42, of Hannibal, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $25,000 cash only.

Police said Jewell W. Brawley, 41, of Monroe City, Mo., was arrested on a felony Marion County parole warrant.

Jared S. Newton, 28, of Hannibal, was arrested on a felony Marion County warrant for dangerous drugs.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Officials said a routine sample test of the municipal water system revealed that one of the...
Hannibal Board of Public Works issues boil order for E. Coli contamination
Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
The near 3 years McBride has already served will go towards the 6 year sentence, and she's...
Murder charges dropped, McBride sentenced to 6 years after 2020 fatal crash

Latest News

Timothy Bliefnick
Bliefnick receives three life sentences
Post Office torn apart after EF2 tornado ripped through Baring, Mo.
Parson seeking federal disaster assistance for storm recovery
The Lee County Sheriff’s office reported that an intense search is underway for a missing Lee...
Search underway for missing Lee County woman
MO releases Teacher retention recommendations, Canton fully staffed
MO releases teacher hiring recommendations