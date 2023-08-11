Four arrested following drug search warrant in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Four people were arrested Thursday following a search warrant in the 1400 block of N. Fairview St. for the use and sale of drugs, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

According to a news release, the Hannibal Police Special Response Team seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, items to traffic fentanyl and drug paraphernalia with the search warrant.

Police reported six people were taken into custody on various charges, but two were released without charges.

According to police, Adam C. Greenlee, 26, of St. Louis, was charged with trafficking fentanyl. His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Kelli D. Minor, 42, of Hannibal, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $25,000 cash only.

Police said Jewell W. Brawley, 41, of Monroe City, Mo., was arrested on a felony Marion County parole warrant.

Jared S. Newton, 28, of Hannibal, was arrested on a felony Marion County warrant for dangerous drugs.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.