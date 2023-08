Hospital Report: August 11, 2023

Deaths:

Norma J. Seward, age 91, of Quincy, died on August 10 in her home.

Virginia M. Mulhern, age 95, of Hannibal, died on August 6 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Carol Halsey, age 80, of Quincy, died on August 9 in Blessing Hospital.

William (Bill) Theodore Casper, age 75, of Lewistown, Missouri, died on August 8 in is home.

Births:

Philip Clark and Breanna Nicole Clark of Griggsville welcomed a girl.

William Moon-Ducksworth and La’kesha Hawkins of Quincy welcomed a girl.

