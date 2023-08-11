Iles Elementary mural honors Quincy war hero with whimsical, musical motif

QUINCY (WGEM) - A mural featuring one of Quincy’s most famous war heroes was unveiled Friday at Iles Elementary on N. 12th St.

Artist Jaycie Womack Spake partnered with Arts Quincy and the Illes Elementary PTO for a brand-new mural installation in the music hallway of the school.

The mural features a cheerful Col. George Illes marching down the hallway and a whimsical, musical motif with the words “Aim High” and “Don’t Quit.” These phrases are part of the school’s six principles that they seek to instill in students.

“Even a few of the teachers kids have walked through these halls while I was painting this and would say ‘Wow! I wanna do that someday,” Womack Spake said. “Just knowing I am inspiring other kids to want to do something in the arts someday is a lot of fun and really cool.”

This is the fourth mural and 14th public art project for Arts Quincy in the past four years.

“We really wanted to bring in his image with a little bit of whimsy as well and worked closely with the school staff to pick a good design,” said Arts Quincy Director Laura Sievert.

The project is supported by the members of Arts Quincy. For more information about its programs, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.