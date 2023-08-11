MO releases teacher hiring recommendations

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s no secret many Missouri schools have trouble hiring and retaining the teachers they need.

The state released a list of recommendations that can help district fill open positions. Some of the recommendations include:

Investigating opportunities to expand apprenticeship and residency programs across Missouri to place more high-quality teacher candidates in classrooms.

Recruiting retired or former teachers to return in a support role.

Creating a master teaching certificate.

Assess whether any schools are using advanced teaching roles model and, if so, develop a best practices document for statewide distribution.

Funding grants to make a model for an advanced teaching role.

Providing positive school culture and climate training for district leaders and school board members.

Using a leadership development system’s programming (Missouri Leadership Development System) to further support principals’ work to develop a positive school climate and culture, including effective student discipline.

Collecting additional data on the demographics of who is participating in the Missouri Leadership Development System to monitor and ensure that Missouri is producing and supporting high-quality school leaders across the state who are able to support a teacher workforce that reflects the demographics of the state’s student population.

Canton R-V superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer said when it comes to staffing this year, the district is in a good situation. He said they will start the school year with 13 new teachers and paraprofessionals, that means they’re fully staffed.

Uhlmeyer said last year, they had teachers either retire or leave, which left some open positions. He said to help with recruiting, they made sure to stay on top of possible exits so they knew how many positions they needed to fill.

He said preparedness is important because the teacher candidate pool has shrunk.

“You still have the same number of employers that are looking at that candidate pool and so for school districts, I think, especially rural school districts, it’s really important that we start those conversations early with our employees about whether or not they’re planning on coming back the next year or in the future and then we really start looking,” Uhlmeyer said.

He said starting early allows them to reel in candidates, and allows them to show off what their district can offer.

Elementary School principal Stephanie Eaton said she has seven new teachers and paraprofessionals in the building this year, which is great for them.

Eaton said when it comes to the recommendations, they already have some of those in place.

“We work hard to set a good culture and climate for our staff,” she said. “We have a strong mentoring program for all of our new teachers, whether they’re new to the district or a start off teacher, and just making sure we’re supporting any of those new teachers that are new to anything whether it’s a new position or a new teacher, to provide them the support where they feel successful.”

Uhlmeyer said the state will have to come up with some of the other recommendations like an apprenticeship program to allow their district to figure out how they fit into it.

Eaton said it’s important teachers feel successful so they can keep doing what they do. She said a lack of staff puts pressure on everyone else to fill the gaps.

Uhlmeyer said they could use more substitute teachers, custodial staff, and bus drivers.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.