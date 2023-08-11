Murder charges dropped, McBride sentenced to 6 years after 2020 fatal crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy woman charged with killing a Rushville, Ill. woman and her three grandsons in a car crash on Aug. 14, 2020 was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Thursday.

Initially facing up to a life sentence, all other charges besides two counts of driving while license revoked were dropped. Prior to Wednesday’s hearing, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said that’s because McBride was found to not be legally sane at the time of of the offense almost three years ago.

“The law does not allow us to punish those individuals who are legally insane,” Jones said.

Jones said McBride was evaluated by two experts, one from the defense and one from the state and both came to the same conclusion that she wasn’t mentally fit that day. While Jones said McBride is now fit to stand trial, that’s not what the law requires.

“After consultation with the family, the people made the difficult decision that those charges could no longer ethically be pursued by our office,” Jones said.

McBride originally was charged with reckless homicide, failure to report an accident and first-degree murder in addition to driving while license revoked. On Wednesday, she plead guilty to two counts of driving while license revoked, each coming with a penalty of one to three years.

The 1,092 days she’s already served at the Adams County Jail count towards the six-year sentence. At the discretion of the Dept. of Corrections, Jones said McBride is eligible for day-to-day credit.

Immediately before the crash, Jones said McBride made an unsuccessful attempt to kill herself with a gun.

“At the time of the incident I think you always have to file those charges and then you follow the facts wherever they go, and that’s the job of a prosecutor,” Jones said. We follow facts. Sometimes we don’t like where they take us and sometimes we wish they would take us to a different place.

Both sides of the courtroom were full with family and friends of McBride and the victims.

The mother of the three children who died in the crash addressed McBride during a victim impact statement saying they, “Brought more light into the world,” than most could in 100 lifetimes.

“I had to identify the body of my beautiful first born while being cautioned not to touch him to even kiss him goodbye because his body was now a crime scene,” Molly Corrick said.

Many family and friends of the victims wore shirts that read the names of each victim along with the word “justice.”

“The actions you took on Aug. 14 have turned our world into a living hell, and honestly this sentence is a disgrace to the souls that were lost that night,” said Lucas Corrick, the father of the three boys.

McBride directly addressed the family after victim statements were read.

She said she now goes to weekly therapy and takes medication for her mental health. McBride said her mother committed suicide one month after her arrest.

“I suffer from severe mental health issues, which cause my brain to function improperly,” McBride said in a tearful statement. “I will forever be apologetic, I’m truly sorry. Romans 5:1, ‘Have peace with God.’”

McBride waived her right to a jury trial earlier this year. A bench trial was expected to begin in late July until prosecutors said they reached a plea agreement.

After McBride collided with the car at 4th and Broadway Street, she fled on foot towards the Bayview Bridge where she was found by police.

“Many people will feel the defendant has escaped justice and that our office has allowed it to happen,” Jones said. “While we strongly disagree with such an assessment, we appreciate that such a feeling is understandable.”

All three children that died in the crash were under 10-years old. Jennifer Hendricks, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

