Parson seeking federal disaster assistance for storm recovery

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday the state is seeking federal disaster assistance following the storms that hit the state beginning July 29.

The state requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate in joint preliminary damage assessments in Adair, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Jackson, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, Osage, Ozark, Perry, St. Genevieve, Scotland, Scott, Taney and Vernon counties.

Baring, Mo., in Knox County was devastated Aug. 4 by an EF-2 tornado that blew through the area with a peak wind speed of 122 mph. The tornado destroyed 35 homes, as well as the town’s post office, fire station and several other buildings. More than 30 people were displaced from their homes.

“Beginning July 29, a severe weather pattern has repeatedly struck Missouri with damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding, causing extensive damage in 26 counties across the state,” Parson said in a statement. “The State Emergency Management Agency has been working closely with local emergency managers and believes the damage clearly warrants the need for FEMA to participate in joint assessments in preparation for a federal disaster declaration request.”

Requesting joint assessments is one of the first steps the state must take in order to request a federal major disaster declaration.

