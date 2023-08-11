Parson seeking federal disaster assistance for storm recovery

Post Office torn apart after EF2 tornado ripped through Baring, Mo.
Post Office torn apart after EF2 tornado ripped through Baring, Mo.(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday the state is seeking federal disaster assistance following the storms that hit the state beginning July 29.

The state requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate in joint preliminary damage assessments in Adair, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Jackson, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, Osage, Ozark, Perry, St. Genevieve, Scotland, Scott, Taney and Vernon counties.

Baring, Mo., in Knox County was devastated Aug. 4 by an EF-2 tornado that blew through the area with a peak wind speed of 122 mph. The tornado destroyed 35 homes, as well as the town’s post office, fire station and several other buildings. More than 30 people were displaced from their homes.

“Beginning July 29, a severe weather pattern has repeatedly struck Missouri with damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding, causing extensive damage in 26 counties across the state,” Parson said in a statement. “The State Emergency Management Agency has been working closely with local emergency managers and believes the damage clearly warrants the need for FEMA to participate in joint assessments in preparation for a federal disaster declaration request.”

Requesting joint assessments is one of the first steps the state must take in order to request a federal major disaster declaration.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Officials said a routine sample test of the municipal water system revealed that one of the...
Hannibal Board of Public Works issues boil order for E. Coli contamination
brock
Jirehl Brock charged in Iowa State gambling probe
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region

Latest News

The Lee County Sheriff’s office reported that an intense search is underway for a missing Lee...
Search underway for missing Lee County woman
MO releases Teacher retention recommendations, Canton fully staffed
MO releases teacher hiring recommendations
Director Richard Young said they’re about one month away from breaking ground on the new...
Progress underway for new Brown County Public Library
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region