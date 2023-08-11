Residents get a peek into new Macomb Middle School building

MACOMB (WGEM) - Students and parents got the chance to see the brand new Macomb Middle School building for the first time on Thursday.

It was a nearly $18 million project that was paid for by a one cent McDonough County School facilities tax.

Macomb Schools Superintendent Patrick Twomey said several of their county buildings have been overcrowded and this new building will allow teachers to properly use their classroom space.

“The freedom again that teachers will have to use spaces they couldn’t use before because they just weren’t available there were too many kids in there, it will be a new experience for both the teachers and the kids,” Twomey said. “So again, Pre-K through 12th grade, every grade level is going to experience a new year, a new beginning, and we are looking forward to the future.”

Twomey said the new building will enhance the student experience by providing more space for classes.

“We put this plan together for this one cent sales tax and this is the result. It’s really about the student’s experience and the student experience here, it’s always been good,” Twomey said. “It’s just going to be that much better now that everyone has the appropriate amount of space they need.”

Twomey said there is some minor electrical work left to do in the new building. He said that will be done over the next couple of months.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.