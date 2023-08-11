Scientists concerned climate change may help spread of West Nile virus

Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for...
Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for transmitting the disease to humans, to reproduce.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some scientists said they are worried climate change might make West Nile virus more prevalent.

That is because warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for transmitting the disease to humans, to reproduce.

Those same conditions also make it easier for the virus to replicate.

Not only could climate change make cases more common in areas where West Nile has been reported, but it may also help the virus spread to areas that haven’t seen it yet.

Germany reported its first case in 2021.

West Nile can bring unpleasant symptoms like headaches, joint pains, rashes, vomiting and diarrhea.

Most people recover fully with no issues, but about one in 150 patients develop brain and nervous system infections that can be fatal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Officials said a routine sample test of the municipal water system revealed that one of the...
Hannibal Board of Public Works issues boil order for E. Coli contamination
Quincy Target
Target store in Quincy now open to public for soft launch
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region

Latest News

File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s been thinking seriously about becoming an independent
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
FILE - A smokestack is shown in this file photo. The announcement shows the big bets the Biden...
Energy Department announces largest investment in ‘carbon removal’